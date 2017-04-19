Award for cake leads to cover girl status

CAE Adams doesn't like being in the limelight, but she says it is a nice feeling to be this year's cover star on the front of Maryborough's Yellow Pages.



"I've had lots of nice comments," she said.



The Urangan woman, who has been a member of the Queensland Country Women's Association since 1981, says she loves to bake and when she won a top award for one of her cakes, a friend told her she was entering Cae in the competition to be on the front of the Yellow Pages.



Cae thought her friend was joking - but she definitely wasn't.



"I was very surprised and totally thrilled to be chosen as Maryborough's Undiscovered Baking Legend," she said.



"Each year when I enter the QCWA Cookery Competition I try a new recipe. This year I tried my hand at the choc-marble cake.



"To my amazement, this cake was named the best in the competition and I couldn't have been more proud.



"I am thrilled to be able to share this newly famous recipe with the Maryborough region."



Cae said she enjoyed being part of the QCWA's Urangan branch.



"We do as much as we can for the community," she said.



Cae's choc-orange marble cake recipe will also appear on the inside front cover for local residents to enjoy, alongside details of the work that the QCWA do in the area.



She invited others to come along and join the association, which meets at the QCWA Urangan Progress Hall at 19 Pulgul St on the first Tuesday of each month.



The group also meet to do social handicrafts on the other Tuesdays.



To find out more about the group, contact 4128 9932.

