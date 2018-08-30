Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOTE NOW: Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre's Matthew Rien, Jan Finch, Andrew Ellis and Jasmin Hart could be recognised in state tourism award.
VOTE NOW: Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre's Matthew Rien, Jan Finch, Andrew Ellis and Jasmin Hart could be recognised in state tourism award. Cody Fox
News

Award just one click away

Jessica Lamb
by
30th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

IF YOU want to see any of the three Fraser Coast businesses vying for a top gong in this year's Queensland Tourism Awards make it to the podium - now is the time to vote.

The Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre, along with Tasman Venture and Aquavue Café Watersports has been nominated in the prestigious awards.

The centre previously won the state gold award in 2016 and bronze last year in the Visitor Information and Services Category.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Visitor Services Manager Andrew Ellis said the centre was a "one stop shop” for visitors coming to the region.

"We provide the most up-to-date information about what the region offers but also aim to increase their stay because of what the Fraser Coast can offer.”

"We are trying to have everything possible available that a traveller would need.”

The local centre is run with four staff and an army of 73 volunteers.

Mr Ellis said while it would be great to win, the fact that region would be up against businesses with larger volumes of guests put things into perspective.

"We are just happy if even 10 people vote for us,” he said.

"It's not a vote for the visitor information centre, it is a vote for the Fraser Coast because our job is to bring people here and the best publicity is awareness for the region.”

Any entrants to the awards are automatically eligible for the RACQ People's Choice category which features two awards- experience or service and accommodation.

Voting for the RACQ People's Choice category opened yesterday and closes at 5pm on September 24.

Visit www.racq.com.au/peopleschoice to cast your vote.

fcbusiness fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay queensland tourism awards tourism
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Food Forest is flourishing after four big years

    premium_icon Food Forest is flourishing after four big years

    Gardening Four years on and the once bare piece of land is now unrecognisable.

    Rockin' weekend ahead for Maryborough

    premium_icon Rockin' weekend ahead for Maryborough

    News Festival celebrates all things vintage.

    • 30th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    Top local bachelors will be revealed in Saturday's Chronicle

    premium_icon Top local bachelors will be revealed in Saturday's Chronicle

    News Looking for love or know someone who is?

    • 30th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    High-tech showcase in the heart of Maryborough

    premium_icon High-tech showcase in the heart of Maryborough

    News The expo is being hosted by Maryborough State High School

    • 30th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners