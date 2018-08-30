Award just one click away

VOTE NOW: Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre's Matthew Rien, Jan Finch, Andrew Ellis and Jasmin Hart could be recognised in state tourism award.

IF YOU want to see any of the three Fraser Coast businesses vying for a top gong in this year's Queensland Tourism Awards make it to the podium - now is the time to vote.

The Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre, along with Tasman Venture and Aquavue Café Watersports has been nominated in the prestigious awards.

The centre previously won the state gold award in 2016 and bronze last year in the Visitor Information and Services Category.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Visitor Services Manager Andrew Ellis said the centre was a "one stop shop” for visitors coming to the region.

"We provide the most up-to-date information about what the region offers but also aim to increase their stay because of what the Fraser Coast can offer.”

"We are trying to have everything possible available that a traveller would need.”

The local centre is run with four staff and an army of 73 volunteers.

Mr Ellis said while it would be great to win, the fact that region would be up against businesses with larger volumes of guests put things into perspective.

"We are just happy if even 10 people vote for us,” he said.

"It's not a vote for the visitor information centre, it is a vote for the Fraser Coast because our job is to bring people here and the best publicity is awareness for the region.”

Any entrants to the awards are automatically eligible for the RACQ People's Choice category which features two awards- experience or service and accommodation.

Voting for the RACQ People's Choice category opened yesterday and closes at 5pm on September 24.

Visit www.racq.com.au/peopleschoice to cast your vote.