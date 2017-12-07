Award winners have new role

FRASER Coast Australia Day Award winners will now also be known as Community Ambassadors.

In Council's meeting yesterday, the Honorary Community Ambassador Program was introduced to begin in 2018.

Mayor Chris Loft said the program would lift the profile and prestige of award winners.

"The ambassadors will become the 'Face of the Community' by sharing their stories about their community projects, their organisations and their passion for our community," he said.

Nominations for the 2018 Australia Day Awards will close on December 17.