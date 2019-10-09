AWARD WINNERS: Meet the Coast creatives making their mark

THE highs and lows of the theatre captured Katanee Draheim's heart.

The bright lights and stage make up are the foundation of what she describes as her "second family”.

The 28-year-old has been recognised as one of the driving forces behind Hervey Bay's Z-PAC Theatre in the inaugural new Fraser Coast Arts and Cultural Person Awards.

Along with Urangan State High School's young musician Abigail Grimsley in the junior category, Ms Draheim was awarded senior (over 18) Arts and Cultural Person of the Month.

Ms Draheim has been involved with all aspects of the Z-PAC Theatre for the past three years including acting, directing, make up, hair, costumes, sound effects, promotion and backstage work.

This year Ms Draheim had a leading role in Bombshells and Snapshots from Home which the company performed in nursing homes and aged care facilities.

She is currently directing Dracula which opens on Friday.

Inaugural Fraser Coast arts and cultural awards: mayor George Seymour, senior recipient Katanee Draheim, junior recipient Abigail Grimsley and Hervey Bay Boat Club group general manager Tony Bonello. Jessica Lamb

"I love the idea of these awards and I would love to see Hervey Bay progress to be known as a creative hub,” Ms Draheim said.

"Its great to see our creative community acknowledged, the theatre is like a second family, it is a safe place to express yourself.

"It definitely fills in some holes for people who might not have the best home life or are lonely.”

"It is exhausting but so rewarding.”

Inaugural Fraser Coast arts and cultural awards: senior recipient Katanee Draheim Jessica Lamb

Junior recipient Abigail has been dedicated to learning the flute for the last decade and recently brought home the top accolade at the Maryborough Eisteddfod for the 'most outstanding instrumental piece' for her age group.

Following in her mother's musical footsteps, Abigail credits her flute teacher Monique Brown for inspiring her.

The 16-year-old can be found at home playing solo or as a member of her school band.

She is developing a range of performance styles in different genres and has won section and age group champion prizes at local competitions.

"My advice to other musicians is to just go for it, I am honoured and grateful for this award,” she said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is partnering with the Hervey Bay Boat Club and the Fraser Coast Chronicle to support the new awards.

Mayor George Seymour said arts and culture was a fundamental pillar of the Fraser Coast community.

Inaugural Fraser Coast arts and cultural awards: junior recipient Abigail Grimsley Jessica Lamb

"All people participating in the arts, whether they are an artist or hobbyist, have the ability to create powerful work. It's imperative we continue to encourage and empower members of our community involved in arts and culture and that's what these awards are all about,” he said.

"The awards recognise people who stand up above the rest whether it's talent, heart, determination, community connection or overcoming a challenge.

"I congratulate Abigail and Katanee for being the first recipients of these prestigious awards and I encourage many more nominations in the coming months.”

All winners receive a framed certificate and a $50 voucher at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

To nominate someone you know doing great work in arts and culture, guidelines and application forms for the Arts and Cultural Person of the Month awards are available at https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/cultural-person-of-the-month