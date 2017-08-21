Award-winning author raises awareness of dementia

AN AUTHOR hopes his gift of storytelling will help children better understand the challenges of dementia.



As part of Children's Book week, Ross Watkins visited Fraser Coast Anglican yesterday where he shared his important message with students.



Mr Watkins said his award-winning book One Photo was a springboard to allow children to understand dementia and the impact of the memory-loss disease on families.



He was pleased to see students were enthusiastic about what he had to say.

SEEING POTENTIAL: Author and illustrator Ross Watkins will Fraser Coast Anglican College students on Monday, teaching them about monoprints. Blake Antrobus

"By reading the book, the kids have an opportunity to have discussions with their parents about different issues like dementia, as well as different themes that come off it," Mr Watkins said.



"The book explores dementia as well as ideas of family legacy and the objects and different stories we leave behind."



Students had the opportunity to explore the work of monoprinting, a form of printmaking that has lines or images that can only be made once, which is a key feature of the book.



The exercise also gave Mr Watkins the chance to spot budding authors and illustrators.



"The workshop involves both writing and monoprinting... so they're drawing objects and writing stories about objects that mean something to them, he said.



"I like going back to the basics, and hopefully we can find some raw talent."

