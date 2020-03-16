Menu
Author talk – Writer Danielle Wood (AKA Minnie Dark) hosted a talk at the Hervey Bay Library last week. Photo: Cody Fox
Award winning author in Bay for a novel tour

Glen Porteous
16th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
HERVEY Bay Library played host to award winner Danielle Wood last Thursday as part of her whistle stop tour to promote her latest novel, The Lost Love Song.

The Tasmanian author goes by the pen name of Minnie Dark and won the Margaret Scott People’s Choice Award for an earlier novel, Star-crossed. “I have just finished my latest novel and travelling around Australia and connecting with readers and now promoting the back,” Ms Wood said.

“I’m very lucky I get to go out and meet people and talk to them about my books and answer any questions they might have and it's a lot of fun.”

There were passionate readers and budding novelists interested in what Ms Wood had to say about her novels and the rom-com genre.

“A big influence on my book Star-crossed comes from the movie Love Actually and its has a lot of cast members and intersecting storylines, and The Lost Long Song is a little bit like that” she said.

Hervey Bay Library Programs and Engagement Librarian Jeanette O’Shea said there was a good crowd in to meet the well-known author.

