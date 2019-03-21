Award-winning UK film to screen

Maggie Mulubwa in a scene from the movie I Am Not a Witch. Supplied by Curzon.

A FILM inspired by stories of actual witchcraft accusations in Zambia will be the next screening from the Maryborough Regional Arts Council Cinema Club.

I Am Not A Witch has won a BAFTA Award for outstanding debut by a British writer, producer or director.

Directed by Rungano Nyoni, her debut feature film stars Magrul Mulubwas as Shula.

Following a banal incident in her local village, eight-year old girl Shula is accused of witchcraft.

After a short trial she is found guilty, taken into state custody and exiled to a witch camp.

At the camp she takes part in an initiation ceremony where she is shown the rules surrounding her new life as a witch.

Like the other residents, Shula is tied to a ribbon which is attached to a coil that perches on a truck.

She is told that should she ever cut the ribbon, she'll be cursed and transformed into a goat.

I Am Not A Witch will screen on Wednesday, April 10, at 6.30pm in the Federation Room of the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Cost will be $10 for arts council members and $12 for non members.

Drinks will be served after the movie.