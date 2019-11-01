AWARDS NIGHT: Celebration of top Coast businesses

Kerry Pool of Lychee Divine is excited to be named a finalist in the Primary Industries and Agri-Business category for the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards 2019.

LYCHEE Divine will be one of the businesses celebrated at tonight’s Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

The event will showcase the best businesses on the Fraser Coast, with awards ranging from customer service to online retailing, marketing and innovation.

Kerry Poole, owner of Lychee Divine, said her business’s nomination, in the Primary Industries and Agri-Business category, was especially significant because of the hardship the business faced last year.

“It makes all the hard work bearable,” she said.

Last year, after a warm winter and four years of drought, the business lost its entire lychee crop.

“It’s been a struggle,” Ms Poole said.

“I was quite terrified we weren’t going to get through to the next harvest.

“We made it, but it was close.”

The crop failure made it necessary for the business to adapt and come up with new products to ensure it remained viable.

“Sometimes these things happen and good things come out of it,” Ms Poole said.

“All these things happen for a reason and we are better off because of it.”

This year, looking forward to a bumper crop, things are looking up.

And Ms Poole is looking forward to the chance to enjoy herself tonight and reflect on how far the business has come.

Maryborough’s Carriers Arms Hotel and Urangan’s Vinyard Wine Bar and Restaurant have each been nominated in several categories.

One of the region’s biggest employers, Hyne Timber, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the event.

One hundred and seven entrants applied across 24 categories to be recognised among their peers for being best in their field this year.

The categories of Customer Service, Young Achiever, Fraser Coast New Business and Professional and New Business attracted the largest number of submissions.

“The awards are an important opportunity for the business community to pay tribute to the best, as well as rewarding the innovators making a difference to the Fraser Coast economy,” Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said.

Mr Simons said the top award, Best Fraser Coast Business, was chosen from category winners.

The Con Souvlis Young Achiever Award has been expanded this year to include a $1500 bursary and a customised one-year mentorship offered by Con’s daughter, Shanna Souvlis.

The winner of each category will be announced tonight at a gala function at the Carriers Arms Hotel from 6.30pm.

