‘Awesome’ Aldi dupe of $2k appliance

Is this Aldi product better than a Thermomix?

Is this Aldi product better than a Thermomix?

While a Thermomix can set you back upwards of $2000, Aldi is launching its own version - and at a just fraction of the price, it's already proving popular with shoppers.

Hitting the discount supermarket's shelves next month is the Mistral Thermo Cooker and at $299, it's an absolute steal for time poor cooks.

Aldi's version comes with a two litre stainless steel bowl, 800 watt motor and 1000 watt heating power as well as 10 different speeds.

A steamer unit, chopping blade, mixing tool and recipe book are also included.

The Aldi product hailed as a cheaper alternative to the Thermomix.

In contrast the Thermomix TM6 - which has 20 functions including being able to slow cook meat and knead dough - retails for $2269 and can only be purchased directly from the company, meaning you're unlikely to score it cheaper during an end of season store markdown.

While Aldi's version might not have all the modcons of a Thermomix (let's face it, do you really need a sous-vide function?), it certainly ticked a lot of boxes when it was shared on Markdown Addicts Australia on Facebook.

Eagle-eyed shoppers noted the product had previously been sold at Big W and Spotlight and recommended it as a cheaper alternative to the pricey Thermomix.

The latest Thermomix model can set you back more than $2000. Picture: Toby Zerna

"I got this one from Big W a few years ago. Not 100% the same but good for the price," one shopper commented.

"3 year warranty is good! Better than Thermomix!" one person wrote while another added: "I own this (Aldi version of Thermomix) and it is awesome!"

Also available in the same round of Aldi's special buys is a $149 airfryer which members also praised as a cheaper alternative to getting some deliciously crispy (and healthy) meals.

Aldi’s air fryer also proved popular. Picture: Supplied

"It's amazing I've had mine a year and it's fantastic," one person wrote.

"I have the ALDI airfryer it's 10 litres and it's brilliant. Absolutely love it," another commented.

It's not the first Aldi appliance shoppers have gone nuts for. Earlier this month, a $999 fridge sparked an online frenzy before it even hit stores.

But unlike other Aldi products, the 473 litre fridge couldn't be physically purchased from stores - customers instead paid for the item in store and it was then delivered to their homes.

Aldi's Thermo Cooker and Air Fryer will be available in stores from September 7