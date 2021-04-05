‘Awesome’: What entrants had to say about Rockynats

Ros Kavanagh and Steve Lasker made the trip from Longreach to be part of the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats in Rockhampton. Photo: Pam McKay

The smoke from the burnouts has cleared and the roar of souped-up engines can no longer be heard but praise for the Rare Spares Rockynats continues to reverberate around Rockhampton.

The three-day car-festival, which wrapped up on Sunday, has been hailed a huge success.

It attracted 954 cars, 323 bikes and 40,000 people, and injected more than $20 million into the city's economy.

The Rockynats street parade on Quay Street. Photo: Jann Houley

The inaugural event also created history with Friday's street parade, which featured 1054 vehicles, heralded the biggest ever held in Australia.

The program also included street drags, burnouts, dyno, drifting and a show 'n' shine.

Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams said Rockynats had delivered "something very unique" for the city.

The festival will return in 2022, again staged on the Easter weekend, with expectations it will be bigger and better.

Elite cars chief steward Owen Webb said he was blown away by the vehicles he inspected.

"The great thing is that I've seen 200 or so cars here that I've never seen at other events," he said.

Jim McDonald with his 1955 Ford F100. Photo: Pam McKay

"That tells me two things; that more people are getting into car restoration across Australia and there are a couple of hundred people here this week who chose Rockynats as the place to show their cars for the first time.

"That's a huge endorsement for this event."

Here's what some of the entrants had to say about Rockynats.

Gaz Luxmoore, Coffs Harbour: "This is a fabulous event and it's a superb boost for the local economy. It's as good as anything I've been to. I'm very impressed with the planning and very impressed with the execution. Everyone seems happy and that's the most important thing."

Leigh and Liz Shepherd with their Holden MT Monaro.

Leigh Shepherd, Hervey Bay: "This is the first time we've entered a car into a competition. Living at Hervey Bay, it was only five hours away so great to come to Rocky. They've put on a great event, and the number of different cars is fantastic."

Corey Toon, Rockhampton: "I'm an avid car enthusiast and I'm absolutely loving it. It's great to see so many different cars and it's good for the economy of the city. It definitely puts a smile on your face when you see other people admiring your hard work as well."

Ros Cavanagh, Longreach: "It's unbelievable, much better than I thought it would be. It's great to see the community spirit and the involvement around the town. This is our first show and we'll be back next year, most definitely."

Gary Agius, Rockhampton: "This is awesome. It's bigger than we thought it was going to be and I think it's great. The feedback's been great and looking forward to next year."

Elwyn 'Stormy' Challacombe, Rockhampton: "Nothing like this has ever happened in Rockhampton before, and I've never seen a turnout like this in Rockhampton before."

