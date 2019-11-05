Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Television commentator and racing personality Francesca Cumani is seen during Melbourne Cup Day. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Television commentator and racing personality Francesca Cumani is seen during Melbourne Cup Day. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
News

‘Awful’ Melbourne Cup coverage slammed

by Stephanie Bedo
5th Nov 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

Aussies aren't impressed with Channel 10's coverage of the illustrious Melbourne Cup carnival, with some even slamming it as "awful".

One viewer said he only lasted 30 minutes watching the coverage of Australia's biggest race day, even labelling it "trashy".

It comes after the network's coverage of Derby Day copped heat on social media, with some labelling it "absolute rubbish" as the first day of the carnival was marked with technical glitches and cringe-worthy interviews.

Racing fans lamented Bruce McAvaney was missing from the coverage and they've done so again today.

The veteran Melbourne Cup caller lost the gig when Ten beat long-time partner Channel 7 for the rights to screen the four-day carnival.

Many have taken to social media to call for the carnival to be returned to Seven.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others weren't impressed with the televising of the horses across the finish line and some struggled to see the result at all.

One woman took to Facebook to say the coverage was "absolutely terrible".

"We get nothing but 100 per cent perfect reception everyday except for the running of the race and after interviews," she wrote.

"We got nothing but pixels and 'no coverage' messages throughout the entire race! Lift your game Channel 10 or hand over the coverage to another channel."

 

 

 

While most were missing McAvaney, others didn't think they had seen enough of racing royalty Francesca Cumani, despite her hosting the presentation.

It's Cumani's 11th consecutive year as part of the Melbourne Cup coverage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Television commentator and racing personality Francesca Cumani at Melbourne Cup Day. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Television commentator and racing personality Francesca Cumani at Melbourne Cup Day. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

Another man wrote on Twitter: "Tennis on 9, cricket on 7, horse racing on 10. IT'S JUST ALL WRONG".

But some viewers were pleased with Ten's performance.

 

 

 

More Stories

channel 10 coverage melbourne cup television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUILTY: Ex-mayor Loft jailed for serious 'abuse of office'

        premium_icon GUILTY: Ex-mayor Loft jailed for serious 'abuse of office'

        Crime Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft will spend six months in jail for trying to get his friend a senior council job

        Concert steams up at Brolga

        premium_icon Concert steams up at Brolga

        News MARYBOROUGH’S historic steam locomotive 299 will be the inspiration for a song...

        LOFT OPINION: We're jailing the wrong bad guys

        premium_icon LOFT OPINION: We're jailing the wrong bad guys

        Opinion The truth is likely somewhere in the middle