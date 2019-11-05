Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Trump plants an awkward hug on a MAGA hat wearing Kurt Suzuki.
Donald Trump plants an awkward hug on a MAGA hat wearing Kurt Suzuki.
Politics

Awkward Trump hug image goes viral

by Mark Moore
5th Nov 2019 11:37 AM

The World Series-winning Washington Nationals visited the White House Monday - and the team's catcher got a Janet Jackson like moment from President Trump.

The Commander in Chief reached around the MAGA-hat-wearing Kurt Suzuki and gave him a big hug across his chest, reminiscent of the 1993 Rolling Stone magazine of the pop star.

"I love you all," Suzuki told the crowd from a podium on a White House balcony.

As the president and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the champs, the Marine Band played the "Baby Shark" song, which rallied the team throughout the season.

Of course the image of Trump planting the awkward from behind hug on Suzuki sent social media into a spin.

 

The president in a tongue-in-cheek moment noted how the team's tremendous success in the ballpark expanded far beyond the Beltway and captivated baseball fans across the country.

"America fell in love with the Nats baseball, they just fell in love with Nats baseball. That's all they wanted to talk about - that and impeachment," the president said.

Fans, including members of the Trump administration and Congress, were on hand to celebrate the team for defeating the Houston Astros in a do-or-die seventh game to win the championship.

Nats first baseman Ryan Zimmerman presented the president with a No. 45 custom jersey.

"It's an incredible honour that none of us will ever forget," Zimmerman said. "Thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world."

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
donald trump editors picks kurt suzuki

Just In

    The Cup tips you can bank on

    The Cup tips you can bank on
    • 5th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUILTY: Ex-mayor Loft jailed for serious 'abuse of office'

        premium_icon GUILTY: Ex-mayor Loft jailed for serious 'abuse of office'

        Crime Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft will spend six months in jail for trying to get his friend a senior council job

        LOFT OPINION: We're jailing the wrong bad guys

        premium_icon LOFT OPINION: We're jailing the wrong bad guys

        Opinion The truth is likely somewhere in the middle

        • 5th Nov 2019 11:04 AM
        $360 PER WEEK: Cottage style home for rent in Hervey Bay

        premium_icon $360 PER WEEK: Cottage style home for rent in Hervey Bay

        News This Scarness property is a must see.

        • 5th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Power guarantee for new factory as pressure mounts

        premium_icon Power guarantee for new factory as pressure mounts

        News Fifty jobs are tipped to become available in the near future