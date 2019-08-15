Axe falls on Grant Denyer’s show

The 2Day FM Breakfast show with Grant Denyer, Ed Kavalee and Ash London has been axed.

The Sydney radio station announced today that the trio will host their final show tomorrow with the presenters remaining as part of the Hit Network.

"Ash London will continue to host Ash London Live nationally from 6.30pm weeknights," head of the Hit Network, Gemma Fordham, said in a statement.

"Ed Kavalee will continue to fill in for Kate Langbroek, who is enjoying the European summer with her young family, with Hughesy from 4.30pm. Grant Denyer will continue making appearances around the Network."

Fordham announced that from Monday onwards the radio station will "play just music for breakfast".

"2Day's Music for Breakfast will be played by Jamie Angel, who returns to the 2Day airwaves," she said.

The Grant, Ed and Ash show is the sixth breakfast show in as many years that has been tried and turfed by 2Day FM due to poor ratings.

In the most recent round of radio ratings that were released in July, the 2Day FM breakfast show had just a 3.1 per cent audience share.

It's a long way behind FM market leaders Kyle and Jackie O from KIIS FM (10.9 per cent), WSFM's Jonesy and Amanda (8.5) and Nova's Fitzy and Wippa (7.5).

The 2Day FM breakfast slot has been dubbed "the poisoned chalice" of radio ever since Kyle and Jackie O defected to KIIS FM at the end of 2013 and took the majority of their listeners with them.

Breakfast shows that have failed on 2Day FM since are:

2014: Merrick Watts, Jules Lund and Sophie Monk with Mel B

2015: Dan Debuf and Maz Compton

2016: Rove McManus and Sam Frost

Merrick Watts, Sophie Monk and Jules Lund at 2Day FM in 2014.

Rove and Sam. Picture: Adam Yip

Em Rusciano and Harley Breen.

2017: Em Rusciano and Harley Breen

2018: Em Rusciano, Ed Kavalee and Grant Denyer

2019: Grant Denyer, Ed Kavalee and Ash London