Hervey Bay Netball have a goal of a July season start

NETBALL: A meeting of the Hervey Bay Netball Association has voted to proceed with the 2020 season with a caveat.

The decision was made and is under the provision that restrictions ease before the season commences.

"If the restrictions are not lifted as expected and we are not able to play on all courts, we will have no choice but to cancel the season," Fenech said.

After reviewing and addressing all points and concerns made by the clubs, the association management made the decision to go ahead with a ten round season.

This will be followed by three rounds of finals in October playing on Saturdays only.

Hervey Bay Netball is confident they are able to minimise health risks of our players, volunteers and spectators.

"We believe that we can implement procedures that address the valid concerns raised by our clubs," Association president Shaun Fenech said.

The first round will commence on Saturday, July 18 2020.

If easing restrictions do not allow for Saturday games to be manageable, HBNA will have no choice but to cancel the season.

Bundaberg Netball made the tough decision to cancel their season earlier this month believing that they were not in a position to comply with the restrictions.

The Hervey Bay association has guaranteed to provide further guidance to their clubs in the coming weeks regarding game day procedures and expectations.

For further information members are urged to follow the Association's Facebook page.