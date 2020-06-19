Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Netball - Division 6 Fraser Flames Firestorm (maroon) v Bullets Hurricanes (blue) - Sophie Highes (firestorm) and Jasmine Price (bullets) compete for a high ball.
Hervey Bay Netball - Division 6 Fraser Flames Firestorm (maroon) v Bullets Hurricanes (blue) - Sophie Highes (firestorm) and Jasmine Price (bullets) compete for a high ball.
Netball

Hervey Bay Netball have a goal of a July season start

BRENDAN BOWERS
19th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: A meeting of the Hervey Bay Netball Association has voted to proceed with the 2020 season with a caveat.

The decision was made and is under the provision that restrictions ease before the season commences.

"If the restrictions are not lifted as expected and we are not able to play on all courts, we will have no choice but to cancel the season," Fenech said.

After reviewing and addressing all points and concerns made by the clubs, the association management made the decision to go ahead with a ten round season.

This will be followed by three rounds of finals in October playing on Saturdays only.

Hervey Bay Netball is confident they are able to minimise health risks of our players, volunteers and spectators.

"We believe that we can implement procedures that address the valid concerns raised by our clubs," Association president Shaun Fenech said.

The first round will commence on Saturday, July 18 2020.

If easing restrictions do not allow for Saturday games to be manageable, HBNA will have no choice but to cancel the season.

Bundaberg Netball made the tough decision to cancel their season earlier this month believing that they were not in a position to comply with the restrictions.

The Hervey Bay association has guaranteed to provide further guidance to their clubs in the coming weeks regarding game day procedures and expectations.

For further information members are urged to follow the Association's Facebook page.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Why China is the prime suspect

    Why China is the prime suspect
    • 19th Jun 2020 10:47 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen charged over blaze that damaged M’boro home

        premium_icon Teen charged over blaze that damaged M’boro home

        News The smell of blistered paint and smoke fills Monika Birch's Maryborough home

        MOTORING MILLIONS: Massive grant for Coast infrastructure

        premium_icon MOTORING MILLIONS: Massive grant for Coast infrastructure

        News Over one million dollars in funding for Coast infrastructure.

        ‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

        premium_icon ‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

        News Labor accused of ‘rigging’ the upcoming election with changes

        Free tech help for seniors in digital age

        premium_icon Free tech help for seniors in digital age

        News Find out about Council’s seniors’ technology seminars.