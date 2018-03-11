Menu
PODIUM: The B Mee Babes, Trudy Pavey, Candace Burke, Kelly Ralston, finished third.
Sport

B Mee Babes finish third in open female teams event

Matthew McInerney
by
11th Mar 2018 1:29 PM

B MEE Babes finished third in the open female teams event at the Mooloolaba Triathlon Festival yesterday.

Trudy Pavey, Candace Burke, Kelly Ralston combined to charged on to the podium at the Sunshine Coast competition.

The team completed the triathlon in 2hrs 35mins 56 seconds, 17 minutes behind clear winners "Rita's Rosa Racers”.

Kirsty Smith and Lars Olsen combined for B Mee Multisports to win the mixed club category. They finished more than 20 minutes clear of their nearest rivals.

