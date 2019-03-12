Menu
The second last B-Series train is bound for its home in Western Australia after leaving the Maryborough rail factory.
B-Series train leaves Maryborough factory for Perth

Carlie Walker
12th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
AS THE second-last B-Series train bound for Western Australia was finished at Downer's Maryborough factory, the city's state member Bruce Saunders already had his eyes on the future.

Mr Saunders said he was confident further contracts would be secured for the facility later in the year.

In January, a New Generation Rollingstock train arrived in Maryborough to give Downer staff a first look at the trains they will be working on as part of a $335million rectification contract.

Work is due to start on the first NGR train modification later this year before all the trains are progressively upgraded by early 2024.

The train that left Maryborough last month will join the award-winning fleet servicing the people of Perth.

Tim Young, executive general manager of Downer's Rollingstock Services said the B-series fleet travelled more than 1.3 million kilometres per month and was exceeding all expectations in terms of performance and reliability.

