Babies, toddlers will learn to swim for free

LIFE SKILLS: Tens of thousands of toddlers and babies would learn how to swim under an $18 million program offering free swimming lessons.

ABOUT 120,000 babies and toddlers could benefit from an $18 million program introducing free swimming lessons at an accredited club should LNP be elected into government.

LNP introduced the program, Get Swimming Bubs and Toddlers, which would provide $150 vouchers to parents who enrol their kids aged one to four in all important swimming lessons.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said swimming was an important life skill for Queensland children to learn.

"Tragically, child drownings are still occurring in our backyard swimming pools, local waterways and dams," he said.

"More needs to be done to help our youngest Queenslanders with water safety and education and to help parents with the cost of swimming lessons," Mr Nicholls said.

He said with many Queensland families struggling under increased cost of living pressures, a $150 voucher would be welcomed.

"The LNP wants to Build a Better Queensland so you and your family can get ahead," Mr Nicholls said.

"We understand families are doing it tough because of increased cost of living pressures under Annastacia Palaszczuk."

He said the voucher would provide between eight and 10 lessons.

"Water safety and education are just too important for kids to be denied because of the cost involved," he said.

"Helping parents get their kids into swimming lessons is an important way to reduce child drownings and deliver benefits of an active lifestyle."