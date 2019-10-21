‘Baby, are you OK?’: Harrowing Estorffe 911 call released

Harrowing audio has been released of Angeleanna Estorffe struggling to tell a 911 dispatcher her Australian husband was dying after being shot by intruders in their Texas family home.

Brenton Estorffe and his wife were asleep when the intruders broke a window at the rear of their home in Katy, near Houston, just after midnight on Wednesday. Their one-year-old and three-year-old children were also sleeping in the home. Mr Estorffe bravely confronted the intruders but was shot in the chest.

Brenton Estorffe, pictured with wife Angeleanna, was shot dead by intruders in his Texas home. Picture AAP/Facebook

Brenton Estorffe (left) with his younger brother Cobin. Picture: Facebook

The 911 call, released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, captures Mrs Estorffe's shock and terror as her husband was gurgling for breath on their lounge room floor.

"I think he's really hurt," Mrs Estorffe tells the operator. "Baby, are you OK?

"Babe, are you OK?" Mrs Estorffe is clearly terrified the intruders are still nearby and concerned for her children.

"I'm sorry I have two kids in the house, I don't know what to do," she says. "How long before the cops are here?

"I don't know what to do.

"I don't know what to do.

"I'm so sorry."

Angeleanna Estorffe (right), the wife of slain Australian Brenton Estorffe, attends a press conference regarding her husband’s murder at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Richmond on Friday, October 18, 2019. Picture: Scott Dalton

Mrs Estorffe’s harrowing phone call to a 911 dispatcher has been released. Picture: Scott Dalton

Sheriffs have also released video of what could be the suspects' vehicle, a light-coloured four-door sedan with what is believed to be a sunroof. It was captured on a neighbour's residential surveillance camera just before the shooting and then seen leaving just after shots were fired.

Surveillance footage of the car suspected of being involved in the murder of Australian Brenton Estorffe. Picture: Scott Dalton

One intruder is described as being possibly "dark-skinned", 180cm tall, of medium build and wearing a dark-coloured hoodie. The second intruder had dark-coloured skin, was 182cm tall, of slim build and had a buzz haircut.

A $US25,000 ($A36,472) reward has been offered for information leading to the capture of the men, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Mrs Estorffe and her children.

Halloween decorations were still up in the window of the house. Picture: Scott Dalton

Mr Estorffe, 29, is from Mooloolaba on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. He moved to the US in 2011 to play American football and study at South Virginia University.

He had been working for the Enterprise car rental company in Texas. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls has vowed to find the killers. They are investigating whether the break-in was a case of mistaken identity, with authorities baffled as to why the Estorffes were targeted.

