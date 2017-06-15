Baby Cody's speedy arrival on the way to hospital

Proud new parents Malcolm and Amanda Petersen share a moment with baby Cody who was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to hospital.

A MECHANIC is usually the best person to call for roadside assistance, but thankfully for heavily pregnant mum Amanda Petersen she had paramedics by her side instead.

The Howard mum was only 10 minutes away from arriving at Hervey Bay Hospital when little Cody Petersen decided it was time to say 'hello' to the world on Tuesday afternoon.

"Everyone warned me my fourth child would come quickly, but I didn't believe it until it happened," Amanda said.

"I told Malcolm to get my bag and start moving."

Cody was born in the back of an ambulance just outside the Craignish store.

Completely healthy, he weighed in at 6lb 11ozs (3033 grams) after a short two hour labour.

Amanda and her husband Malcolm were picked up by paramedics from their home before the quick arrival of their son.

Cody is one of 818 babies born at or near Hervey Bay Hospital in the last financial year.

The healthy boy's arrival was a slightly more complicated birth than his three siblings so a second paramedic had to jump in the back to lend a hand after the ambulance pulled over near the store.

"I kept saying 'I can't, I can't' and the paramedics kept telling me 'yes you can', they were so good," Amanda said.

Amanda's midwife was on standby when the family arrived at the hospital.

"I can't thank everyone enough, the paramedics, the nurses and my midwife."

HOSPITAL BIRTHS

With only a couple of weeks until the end of June, there have been 818 births in the financial year so far.

In the previous financial year 909 babies were born at Hervey Bay Hospital.

976 babies were born from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2015 and 967 were born the year before that.