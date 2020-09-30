Menu
Police have attended a public disturbance in Rockhampton’s west. PICTURE: file photo
Baby and dog left in car as street fight erupts

kaitlyn smith
30th Sep 2020 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:32 PM
POLICE have this evening attended a public disturbance which occurred in Rockhampton's west.

It is understood two individuals were seen assaulting one another on North St at Wandal around 5.30pm.

However, reports suggested the pair had also been involved in an altercation inside a vehicle moments earlier.

Passing motorists reportedly witnessed the incident unfold as the fight moved on to the road.

It is believed an infant and dog remained inside the white Holden Commodore as the fight occurred.

The pair are reportedly known to each.

crime wrap rockhampton eventide aged care public disturbance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

