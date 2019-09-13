Baby kills mum with press of a button

Yulia was reaching inside the family car when the freak accident happened in Belarus.

A young mother died after getting her neck wedged in a car window which was then closed by her toddler, police said.

Yulia Sharkom, who was celebrating her 21st birthday with friends, was trying to pull her two-year-old daughter from the vehicle through the half open front seat window in Staroe Selo, Belarus.

But tragedy struck when the small child pressed the automatic switch, closing it - which garrotted her mother, say reports citing law enforcement.

Her husband Artur found the mother-of-two unconscious soon after the freak accident on August 31.

He broke the jammed window to release her, and pulled her "lifeless body" from the car.

The distraught man called emergency services and she was rushed to hospital.

Yulia, from Žabinka, died eight days after the tragic accident having suffered asphyxia leading to brain damage.

"Her brain suffered irreversibly due to clamped arteries," said a local report.

She did not recover consciousness after the incident.

"The young woman was with her family at a friend's house in the village of Staroe Sel," said Dmitry Ivanyuk of the Belarus Investigative Committee.

"On 31 August around 4.30pm her husband found her unconscious, with her neck jammed by the window of the front left door of their family car."

The mother was taken to Brest regional hospital "in a grave condition with signs of mechanical asphyxia and traumas", he said.

Police are examining the circumstances of the young woman's death in the car, which was reportedly a BMW E34.

The couple had two children, Margarita, four, and Arianna, two.

