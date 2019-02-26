Baby may have been unrestrained before BMW and Merc crash

Menu
Baby may have been unrestrained before BMW and Mercedes Benz crash
by Mitchell Van Homrigh
26th Feb 2019 8:23 AM
POLICE are investigating whether an 11-month old boy was sitting unrestrained on his father's lap before he was seriously injured in a crash in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics treated the young boy after a car crash which involved a Mercedes Benz and a BMW on Clingan Avenue, Lurnea, at 5.50pm yesterday.

Paramedics treated the baby after a car crash between a Mercedes Benz and a BMW on Clingan Avenue, Lurnea.
The child, who was travelling in the BMW, is in a critical condition with serious head and facial injuries after he was hit by the driver's airbag.

He was flown from the scene to The Children's Hospital in Westmead.

The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man, and the driver of the Mercedes Benz, a 32-year-old man were uninjured. They were taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol tests.

Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are investigating where the child was seated when the airbag was deployed.

