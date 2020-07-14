Baby murderer bashed woman with car jack

A convicted baby murderer who beat a woman unconscious with a car jack has been jailed for at least 15 months for the ‘horrific act of domestic violence’.

A CONVICTED baby murderer who beat a woman unconscious with a car jack has been jailed for at least 15 months for the "horrific act of domestic violence".

Brian Forrester, 53, pleaded guilty in the Darwin Local Court to aggravated assault following the brutal attack on the 30-year-old woman in June this year.

The court heard Forrester drove the victim and another woman to a service station in Berrimah on June 22 to buy cigarettes when the woman recognised a group of people she knew and approached them to ask for money and cigarettes.

Prosecutor Kelsey Argue said when the woman returned to the car, an enraged Forrester "suddenly and without warning struck the victim to the back of her head with the car jack with force".

"The force of the blow rendered the victim unconscious," she said.

Ms Argue said Forrester then drove the victim to Royal Darwin Hospital and left her there with the other woman and was arrested and charged the following day after hospital staff reported the attack to police.

She said Forrester had an extensive criminal history that "illustrates that he has a disregard for the personal safety and rights of others".

"He comes again before the court for inflicting violence with a weapon upon vulnerable members of our community who are unable to defend themselves," she said.

"(He) has not learnt from the punishments that have been meted out to him in the past and that includes life imprisonment in Western Australia."

Forrester's lawyer, Daniel Thomas, said while his client's poor record was accepted, he was remorseful for his actions.

"Mr Forrester instructs that he was jealous at the time and he's sorry about what happened," he said.

"While it is certainly a horrific act of domestic violence - it's quite shocking and concerning - it is a single act and Mr Forrester did provide immediate assistance to (the victim) in driving her to the hospital."

In handing Forrester a two year and six-month jail sentence, with a non-parole period of 15 months, judge Michael Carey said the offending was "a very nasty crime with no real provocation whatsoever".

"You've got a very serious criminal history, including a wilful murder in WA from 1988 involving the killing of a two-and-a-half year old child who was the child of a former partner of yours because you were jealous of her new partner, who's son this child was," he said.

"I've got very serious concerns about your prospects of rehabilitation, which I would class as extremely low when it comes to this type of matter."

jason.walls1@news.com.au

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Baby murderer beat woman with car jack: Court