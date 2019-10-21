Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Baby, two kids injured in head-on crash

by Phoebe Loomes
21st Oct 2019 10:08 AM

Two young children and a baby are among five people hospitalised after a car accident in inner west Melbourne last night.

Victoria Police is investigating the circumstances of the crash, which occurred on Barkly Street, a busy road in Footscray in Melbourne, about 10.45pm on Sunday.

"Police have been told a vehicle travelling west on Barkly Street veered onto the incorrect side of the road colliding with an oncoming vehicle about 10.30pm," Victoria Police said in a statement today.

The vehicle travelling west had three occupants, and the vehicle travelling in the opposite direction had four occupants.

The three children, one of them a baby girl, and two primary school-aged kids, were taken to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital with injuries to her pelvis.

Another woman in her 50s was taken to The Alfred Hospital with injuries to her abdomen.

All five women and children were in a stable condition as they arrived at hospital.

More Stories

crash head on melbourne

Top Stories

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    News In an unprecedented move, newspapers across the country are running covers featuring blacked-out stories today — and there is a compelling reason why. Here’s what...

    Deadly road probe was blocked at every turn

    premium_icon Deadly road probe was blocked at every turn

    News It was a deadly secret that turned Queensland’s Bruce Highway into a killing...

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Question all Australians should be asking

    Question all Australians should be asking

    News The question all Australians should be asking