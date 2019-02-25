Menu
Michael Turnbull is rumoured to have split with new fiancee Natasha Candyce. Picture: WHO magazine.
TV

Bachelor and MAFS stars in shock split

25th Feb 2019 1:15 PM

BRISBANE real estate agent and star Michael Turnbull is rumoured to have split with his new fiancee, Natasha Candyce - just two months after going public with their shock engagement.

The pair only revealed their commitment in December by announcing their romantic reunion to the world in a spread in WHO magazine.

Turnbull told the magazine he had dropped on one knee to propose to his property manager girlfriend and during a romantic cruise on the Brisbane River last month.

Michael Turnbull and Tash Candyce in happier times. Picture: Annette Dew.
But in recent days, the pair have deleted all evidence of their relationship on their social media accounts.

Candyce also posted a story on Instagram tagging a work mate as her new 'house wifey'.

On Valentine's Day, she uploaded a Boomerang video of herself and her Ray White work mates celebrating the occasion at the office, with no sign of Turnbull.

Tash Candyce posted this on social media on Valentine's Day. Source: Facebook.
Turnbull - a former A-League goalkeeper and reality TV star - who is the principal of Lowest Commission Real Estate, said they had been dating in secret, on-and-off, over long distance for almost a year before going public in September.

The Bachelor in Paradise star Michael Turnbull. Picture: Instagram.
He lost out to Sasha Mielczarek on The Bachelorette's inaugural season and was given a second chance at finding love on Bachelor In Paradise last year before he met Candyce.

Candyce, whose real name is Natasha Zuanetti, has also tried her luck on the reality dating circuit on First Dates.

The 27-year-old was previously signed up to appear as a contestant on the 2019 season of Married At First Sight but pulled out at the last minute because of Turnbull.

Michael Turnbull posted this on social media. Source: Facebook.
Turnbull has removed all photographs of the pair together on his social media accounts and no longer follows Candyce on Instagram.

Candyce has also removed evidence of the couple together on her Instagram account.

Turnbull's most recent post was a picture of him having a shower at the beach with the caption 'Washing away the weeks (sic) stress with some beach sprints'.

He has been approached for comment on the split rumours.

