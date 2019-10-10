Menu
Cr Jess Glasgow is being referred to the Office of the independent Assessor after his appearance on The Bachelorette. Photo: Channel 10
Bachelorette contestant ‘out of line’, Mayor says

10th Oct 2019 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM
>> Councillor defends controversial Bachelorette conduct

NOOSA Council is referring Cr Jess Glasgow to the Office of the Independent Assessor over an alleged breach of council conduct on The Bachelorette last night.

In a statement, the council said Cr Jess Glasgow's appearance on the reality dating show would be referred to the Office of the Independent Assessor for an alleged breach of the Councillor's Code of Conduct.

Mayor Tony Wellington said Cr Glasgow's behaviour on The Bachelorette was not reflective of Noosa Council and what the organisation stood for, nor was it reflective of the Noosa community's values.

"Cr Glasgow did not seek approval from myself and I only found out about his involvement after the show had been recorded," Cr Wellington said.

Cr Wellington said Cr Glasgow was not representing Noosa Council on the program, although he was aware that his occupation as a councillor was frequently referred to on the show.

Today, Cr Glasgow in the Sunshine Coast Daily claimed he had the Mayor's "approval and support".

editors picks jess glasgow noosa council the bachelorette
The Sunshine Coast Daily

