BACHELORETTE RECAP 2: Bum cheeks, tears and ugg boots

Sophie Monk in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE dates have finally begun - which means it's time to start sussing out the good bachies and the bad bachies.

After tonight's episode, I can already say my opinion has changed quite drastically on one of the guys and it was someone I didn't expect.

Kicking off this evening was the announcement of a single date and of course Uncle Sam is expecting it to be him. I am too.

Side note: Is Jourdan wearing a cast? How wild did last night get?

In a drastic turn of events it's none other than our vineyard buddy Jarrod, who was once in the military, handed the privilege of the very first date. What a lucky guy.

Sophie has decided to conquer her fear of heights.

Personally, I wouldn't be introducing a guy I've just met to the completely different version of myself which comes alive when I'm confronted with my biggest fear - spiders.

I'd rather him not see me as a hyperventilating, crying and sweaty mess.

When I saw Sophie standing on a football field I thought the date would be somehow related to football.

Apparently not.

Sophie reveals they'll be walking a cable line and I think we can see the exact moment Jarrod's stomach drops.

It quickly becomes apparent that Jarrod is probably thinking he should have brought some spare underwear.

Come on Jarrod! If you can ask Sophie to crush grapes with you while you're both barefoot on your first meeting, you can do anything!

So basically they're both scared of heights and it's the blind leading the blind. This should be good.

The pair start walking along the tight rope and I have to admit they're pretty high and I'd be scared too but Jarrod is being tough and acting as a life line, quite literally.

But all that positive talk can't hide the fear in his eyes and when Sophie decides she wants to turn back after having a mini panic attack, Jarrod didn't have to think twice.

They finally make it back to land safely without anyone passing out and head to a romantic gazebo looking contraption where they sip on champagne and discuss tight ropes, kids, marriage - the usual.

Alas, he receives a rose and I'm pretty sure Jarrod thinks he has it in the bag when he receives quite a lengthy smooch.

He scored the first date, the first kiss and a rose all in one day - the outcome is undeniable.

Time for another date card courtesy of Osher! This time, it's a group date.

Group date time!

And it's a photoshoot. So basically, it's a chance for Sophie and viewers to have a perve on all the guys.

Or am I the only one doing that?

The boys are split up into groups and are allocated different themes from Robin Hood to Adam and Eve.

Apollo clearly works out and I think we all noticed his ripped bod straight away and Sophie is quick to point out he has a "B cup of muscle".

She does what everyone wants to do and gives his pecks a poke.

Ryan complains that he's wearing cupid wings but I say he needs to flaunt those bad boys.

Let's take a moment to appreciate James in his photoshoot with Sophie and Uncle Sam who was dressed as Robin Hood.

Last night he was a quivering mess but tonight he came out of his shell and not only did he look hilarious in his outfit, he unleashed his sense of humour which is also hilarious.

Uncle Sam is taking a little too many sneaky peeks at Sophie's chest and James is quick to point out it's a little too seedy and probably making Sophie very uncomfortable.

Claps for James.

The next shoot is based on Bonnie and Clyde and it's quickly realised that not all these boys were made to be models. Opening your mouth isn't the only facial expression appropriate for photos boys.

An Adam and Eve shoot between Blake and Sophie brought a little more sauce to the table with the pair practically naked except for some leaves covering their privates.

We got a good look at Blake's bum cheeks which he was not shy to show off but I have to admit the two worked pretty well together - not the butt cheeks, Sophie and Blake together.

It's time for the cocktail party and all I can say is that I want Sophie's dress.

I probably had the same reaction as the boys!

Jarrod's interest in Sophie seems to have intensified since their first date and everyone notices he's become quite full on.

The boys aren't happy about Jarrod announcing he's going to pull Sophie aside to thank her for the date they had.

I think she knows you're grateful, Jarrod.

By the way, you're who my opinion has changed on.

It doesn't take long for J-rod to swoop in and reveal he has a gift in the form of ugg boots which he whips out from behind the bench they're sitting on.

But wait, there are two pairs. One for him and one for her.

You might want to check them for snakes, Soph. I think they've been sitting there a while.

Blake is peeved because he has already given Sophie a pair of ugg boots.

I mean, come on, it's a crime against nature, no wait, a crime against fashion for a person to own more than one pair of ugg boots.

One question, does Jarrod plan on wearing those ugg boots to the rose ceremony?

It's lucky he's already got a rose because can you imagine being sent home in ugg boots?

Speaking of leaving in shoes that aren't leather, Jourdan was the unlucky fellow to be sent home and it was probably one of the more awkward departures as he hobbled out of the mansion with one leg in a cast.

Oh well, it was good while it lasted.

We'll miss you Jourdan!