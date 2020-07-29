Bachelorette world first as Australia shakes up format

It is a case of sister act with not one, but two Bachelorettes in Elly and Becky Miles vying for love on the latest season of the reality dating show.

In a surprise twist with a world first, the sisters from Parkes have been brought in to spice up the format, which is going into its sixth season.

Fans of the show will recognise 25-year-old registered nurse Elly from Matt Agnew's series of The Bachelor while older sister Becky is new to reality TV.

"I'm looking for a man that is keen to keep up with my adventurous lifestyle and is going to push me out of my comfort zone," Myles told Confidential. "I'd love to find a best mate who has a positive attitude, kind nature and who is motivated to be the best person they can be. Someone who is always up for a laugh and will give anything a crack."

Confidential understands the sisters have already gone into lockdown with production to kick off in Sydney over the coming days.

"I never thought I'd do anything like this, but Elly's always pushed me outside of my comfort zone so with my sister by my side - I thought why not, let's give it a crack at finding love," defence contracting specialist Becky, 30, said. "What an incredible opportunity. I'm so ready for this adventure. I've most recently been hurt in love, so I'm after someone who I can trust and who is willing to step up and put me first. Honesty, respect and loyalty is key for me, and also someone who I can banter with and be my carefree, silly self around."

Two other Bachelorettes internationally have starred two women - Sweden and New Zealand - but never before sisters.

The duo follow previous Australian Bachelorettes Angie Kent, Sam Frost, Sophie Monk, Georgia Love and Ali Oetjen.

"Having been through the process before, I believe there is a real possibility to find love on the Bachelorette," Elly said. "I loved how open I became to finding love in this environment, which makes me really hopeful that this time is it."

Miles, who placed fifth on Agnew's The Bachelor, continued: "I am feeling really excited and ready to dive back into this experience. To be the Bachelorette (one of) is going to be an entirely new ball game, especially since I am lucky enough to have my sister come along for the ride. I am most looking forward to helping Becky find love and having her by my side on my journey to find love also. I also can't wait to meet all of the fellas and take them on some epic dates."

