Back-burning to be carried out near M'boro school

BACK-BURNING will be carried out near Tinana State school on Gympie Rd on Saturday.



The burn will be carried out to minimise potential hazards and will start about 10.30am and continue into the afternoon.



It will be carried out by the rural fire brigade and Maryborough fire and rescue officers.



residents who suffer asthma or other medical conditions are urged to keep their windows closed and any necessary medication nearby during the burn-off.



If there is any emergency or danger, residents can cal triple 0 for assistance.

