Back from the dead: Setting an example after 38 yrs of drugs

DAVID Tilse died.

Not just once but a few times from overdosing on drugs.

The 53-year-old decided to go to rehab in 2014, after almost 38 years of using drugs.

Hailing from Mackay, the father-of-two used "pretty much everything” but had big problem with methanphetamine.

"I knew I needed to change, I'd already been divorced twice, I was a dairy farmer for a long time and lost the opportunity to stay on the farm... I lost contact with my children.”

For David it was a slow decline into a drug habit that ruled his life, starting smoking marijuana at 14 and drinking alcohol at school during lunch time. David came and went at Bayside Transformations a few times across the years.

"Each time I left life soon went pear shaped again, so I knew to come back and thankfully always welcomed back... until it finally stuck. I am so glad I did.”

Now as Transformations house leader on the Gold Coast, David wants to help others find the freedom he had.

Within the last few months, David's nine-year-old daughter Suzannah reached out to contact him.

"It's been really good it has really changed both our worlds. I'm a healthy man to be around now,” he said.

"That's what its all about, reconnecting.”