Back on the paddock: Bay Power return to training

A FL: The Wide Bay AFL premiers returned to the training paddock last night for the first time in months.

It was the first time the Bay Power club had seen teams on its fields since March.

The under-12 and under-14 junior teams hit the ground running from 4pm with the under-16 players next in their 5.30 timeslot.

The senior squads were last onto the field at 6pm.

President Lindsay Hill was pleased to see players back out on the fields with their teammates.

"It is great to watch the teams out there getting back into a routine," Hill said.

Hill has joined Hervey Bay Bombers president Phillip Short in offering an opportunity for players wanting to train and play some sport to come down and join with the Bay Power.

"I want to encourage other codes wanting to stay fit and healthy in a team environment to come and have a go," he said.

He does not expect it to be a permanent move for players but believes it is better than sitting around stagnant.

"We all know that exercise assists with your mental health," he said.

Hervey Bay Seagulls rugby league player Steve Dwyer is considering the offer.

"We have spoken about having a run this year to stay fit," he said.

Dwyer believes players may look at going between Bay Power and Hervey Bay Bombers.

"Daniel Lovekin is a teammate and it would good to support him," Dwyer said.

He is uncertain who else may be interested and is not sure how their kicking skills will stack up against the AFL players.

Besides being president, Hill is also the club's COVID-19 co-ordinator, ensuring government guidelines are followed during this return to training.

"We need to ensure that the guidelines and rules are enforced," he said.

Some of the protocols include restricting groups to 20 people.

Each group will be placed at either end of the field, with a third group stationed in the middle of the oval.

Training groups must remain consistent and people cannot change between groups.

If a ball enters another zone, players can only kick it back, they must not enter the other zone to return the ball.

Players must arrive dressed for training.

Groups will need to move immediately to their designated zones.

Hand sanitiser must be used at breaks and everyone must leave immediately after training.

The Chronicle will continue to keep you up to date with return to play information for local clubs and sports.