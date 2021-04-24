She was fined $650 and no conviction was recorded.

A woman with no criminal history was busted with more than three grams of MDMA when her belongings were searched after she was placed in a secure mental health unit.

Britney Ann Goodwin, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous drug when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard on May 28 last year, about 11.30pm, Goodwin was placed in the secure unit.

When the MDMA was found, she made frank admissions about it, saying it was for personal use, the court was told.

She had been clean from drugs ever since and was engaging well with the Richmond Fellowship, which provided support for people facing mental health challenges.

The court heard Goodwin continued to deal with mental health issues.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn said he took into the account the insidious nature of the drug but also Goodwin's lack of criminal history.

She was fined $650 and no conviction was recorded.

If you need help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Back on track after drug discovery in hospital unit