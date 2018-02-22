Back to Basics clinic equips netball local coaches

WHAT an exciting weekend as Hervey Bay Netball Association hosts the 'Back to Basics' coaching clinic.

The 24 enthusiastic coaches, registered from different clubs came together to learn the basics of being effective coaches, and to help build and guide teams within their clubs.

Kerrianne Farrelly, an Australian Advance accredited coach, shared advice, knowledge and experience with the coaches.

Participants were invited to stay and watch the third and final Fraser Coast Netball Development Squad training session straight after the coaches clinic, to see the coach and athletes in action. The 24 athletes have worked hard through a three-week program and will take new skills into their netball season, many of whom are preparing for representative trials.

The first trial was held Wednesday, with the final trial next week.

Trials, which run for one hour, will be held at Hervey Bay High School on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 21 and 28

Under-15s and U16s: arrive at 5pm for a 5:30pm start.

U18s and Opens: arrive at 6pm for a 6:30pm start.

Thursday, February 22 and March 1.

U11s and U12s: arrive at 5pm for a 5:30pm start.

U13s and U14s: arrive at 6pm for a 6:30pm start.

