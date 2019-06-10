BACK TO BASICS: M'boro musos take out top performance prize

WINNERS: The Coopers, made up of Chelsea and Ryan Cooper, won Hervey Bay's annual Unplugged music competition.

WINNERS: The Coopers, made up of Chelsea and Ryan Cooper, won Hervey Bay's annual Unplugged music competition.

FROM falling asleep under chairs at her dad's gigs to having her tunes featured on hit TV shows, Maryborough's Chelsea Cooper has music in her blood.

Now the talented performer can add another feather to her cap - Hervey Bay Unplugged winner.

Chelsea and her husband Ryan make up music duo The Coopers.

She describes their music as a "little bit folky and emotive acoustic".

"We both sing and Ryan plays a lot of instruments and I play some percussion in the performances," she said.

"Our music has evolved over the years, it started out as the two of use and then in Leeds we had a full band which was a bit poppy.

"Now we have really stripped it back to basics and been really raw and honest."

https://open.spotify.com/album/7dgRmSXrYAAHzrDI3ihpI1

It was not the first time their songs reached a wide audience - the duo has had their music featured on television shows The Inbetweeners and Offspring.

They had only been back on Australian soil for 12 weeks after 10 years in Leeds, UK, when they signed up for the music tournament.

A mix of original tunes and a few covers helped them fly through the heats and semi-finals into the Unplugged final.

"I was so nervous the whole day," Chelsea said.

"We are so thankful for the opportunity and grateful to be involved in something which really gives back to the local community and music scene."

Unplugged organiser Tim Earle said the band joined more than 150 artists who had taken part in the event.

"Out of those 30 per cent are now full-time musicians making a living out of music and about five or six of those are now touring artists," he said.

"This year's level of professionalism was amazing, the acts were all class.

"The Coopers, from the judges' point of view, were polished and professional, they had amazing harmonies and brilliant originals and had the crowd in the palm of their hand from the first note."

Now in its seventh year, Unplugged was developed by radio personality Kristian 'Mak' McKenna and Dogwood Crossing front man Tim Earle.

It was held at Hervey Bay RSL for the first time this year.