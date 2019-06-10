Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNERS: The Coopers, made up of Chelsea and Ryan Cooper, won Hervey Bay's annual Unplugged music competition.
WINNERS: The Coopers, made up of Chelsea and Ryan Cooper, won Hervey Bay's annual Unplugged music competition.
News

BACK TO BASICS: M'boro musos take out top performance prize

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Jun 2019 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM falling asleep under chairs at her dad's gigs to having her tunes featured on hit TV shows, Maryborough's Chelsea Cooper has music in her blood.

Now the talented performer can add another feather to her cap - Hervey Bay Unplugged winner.

Chelsea and her husband Ryan make up music duo The Coopers.

She describes their music as a "little bit folky and emotive acoustic".

"We both sing and Ryan plays a lot of instruments and I play some percussion in the performances," she said.

"Our music has evolved over the years, it started out as the two of use and then in Leeds we had a full band which was a bit poppy.

"Now we have really stripped it back to basics and been really raw and honest."

https://open.spotify.com/album/7dgRmSXrYAAHzrDI3ihpI1

It was not the first time their songs reached a wide audience - the duo has had their music featured on television shows The Inbetweeners and Offspring.

They had only been back on Australian soil for 12 weeks after 10 years in Leeds, UK, when they signed up for the music tournament.

A mix of original tunes and a few covers helped them fly through the heats and semi-finals into the Unplugged final.

"I was so nervous the whole day," Chelsea said.

"We are so thankful for the opportunity and grateful to be involved in something which really gives back to the local community and music scene."

Unplugged organiser Tim Earle said the band joined more than 150 artists who had taken part in the event.

"Out of those 30 per cent are now full-time musicians making a living out of music and about five or six of those are now touring artists," he said.

"This year's level of professionalism was amazing, the acts were all class.

"The Coopers, from the judges' point of view, were polished and professional, they had amazing harmonies and brilliant originals and had the crowd in the palm of their hand from the first note."

Now in its seventh year, Unplugged was developed by radio personality Kristian 'Mak' McKenna and Dogwood Crossing front man Tim Earle.

It was held at Hervey Bay RSL for the first time this year.

fccommunity fcmusic fcnews fraser coast hervey bay unplugged maryborough the coopers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ROAR-SOME: QLD football stars to kick off season on Coast

    premium_icon ROAR-SOME: QLD football stars to kick off season on Coast

    News Queensland's premier A-League club will host a pre-season game and community camp at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct in a major coup for the region

    UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    premium_icon UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    Offbeat WATCH: Recovery crews manage to free stuck bus

    World record attempt to make a splash in Bay

    premium_icon World record attempt to make a splash in Bay

    News Coast man has plans to snatch record back from Tasmania

    Driver in hospital after crashing into seawall

    premium_icon Driver in hospital after crashing into seawall

    News Council crews were on scene this morning repairing the damage