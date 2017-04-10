Back to Level 1 water restrictions on Fraser Coast

WATER restrictions will revert back to Level 1 from Monday onwards.

The restrictions will be loosened after the region experienced heavy rainfall from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in recent weeks.

Water storages at Teddington Weir and Lenthalls Dam are now at full capacity.

"Over the past week, rainfall totals recorded at Teddington Weir and Lenthalls Dam reached 136mm and 140mm respectively," Councillor Anne Maddern said.

Level 1 restrictions allow: