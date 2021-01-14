BACK TO NORMAL: Attractions resume full opening hours

AFTER almost a year of operating at reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several of Maryborough’s tourist attractions are once again back to full operating hours.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said he was pleased to announce Maryborough’s Story Bank, Bond Store and Gatakers Artspace were returning to regular opening hours from Monday, January 18.

“Like so many other facilities they had reduced hours due to the significantly increased cleaning duties … particularly the Story Bank where so much of it is interactive.”

“The priority is always public safety, we had to reduce hours in the libraries, museums and elsewhere so we could have a COVID safe plan.”

“We have restrictions eased back by the State Government and that’s made returning to normal hours possible.

“People still need to book in for the Story Bank and social distancing is still a requirement.”

“I encourage everyone of all ages to visit the Story Bank and take advantage of the 50 per cent discount for Fraser Coast resident, or free entry if you bring a visiting friend or relative.

“What’s I really pleased about is tourism in Maryborough, and our museums, our heritage and our architecture … there’s so much potential from heritage tourism.”

Maryborough’s heritage tourist attractions have also had record visitor numbers despite the COVID-19 pandemic.