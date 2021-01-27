BACK TO SCHOOL: Student leaders ready for the year ahead

As the 2021 school year begins, the new Year 12 student leaders of Maryborough State High School are seizing every education opportunity they can.

Tayla Butcher, Tia Bryce, Genevieve Schwarzrock and Campbell Done are excited to be leading there school into the new year, despite the looming COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we’ll have to be mindful of everything that happened last year and try make changes to our normal responsibilities to accommodate for grade 12,” Ms Schwarzrock said.

She said last year’s pandemic experience had prepared students to face unexpected challenges and was one major experience the leadership team was taking into 2021.

“One of the things we learnt from that is that life isn’t just a straight road.”

“We’ll have to make a few changes, especially if COVID get worse again,” Ms Bryce said.

“There’s going to a lot of obstacles that we can’t control but we can make changes around that will suit our life.”

Mr Done said if the pandemic does force students to study from home, he felt it would be an easier transition as students already experienced learning from home in 2020.

Going forward into the year, Ms Butcher expected 2021 to better and want to improve upon the efforts of last years senior cohort.

“Just enjoy it and have fun,” she said.

Ms Bryce concluded by saying “if we take every opportunity we get, it’ll be a good year for us.”