BACK TO SCHOOL: Where to expect police on day one

Police will be targeting school zones across the Coast as students return on Tuesday.

THE end of the Easter long weekend also means back to school for Fraser Coast students, but police will be monitoring school zones as an extra precaution for drivers still caught up in holiday mode.

Maryborough and Hervey Bay Police will be enforcing 40km speed limits at school zones across the region from tomorrow, and will be patrolling major roads and school zones as part of their ongoing campaign across Fraser Coast schools.

Maryborough police station sergeant Bruce Hodgins said major town thoroughfares, including Ferry St, Alice St and Saltwater Creek Rd, would be subject to increased police patrols.

"Most of the major town roads will be monitored, along with all school zones in the area," he said.

"Return to school week is always a bit of chaos; people need to be vigilant around 40km school zones."

Sgt Hodgins said officers would continue to monitor the Bruce Hwy as part of their campaign against the fatal five.

Maryborough Police have been involved with increased patrols along the highway as part of a statewide campaign over the Easter break.

Tips - staying vigilant on roads