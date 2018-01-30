Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Back to work blues? You’re not alone

It’s tempting to resign from your job right after you’ve come back from holiday. (Pic: Supplied)
It’s tempting to resign from your job right after you’ve come back from holiday. (Pic: Supplied)
by Denise Cullen

IF you're back at your desk with a fast-fading tan and a smouldering sense of resentment, you're not alone.

Job search agencies report that the time workers are most likely to quit is right after a break.

That's because there is something about sitting around a pool drinking daiquiris which brings into sharp focus the awful realities of working life.

It's then that your idle, disinhibited brain begins to rebut the alternative facts you usually force-feed yourself to make it through each day.

"It could be a lot worse." No, I really don't think it could.

"It's better than bartending." No, back then, I could at least drink on the job.

"John's laugh isn't that annoying." Yes, it is, and if anyone cracks a joke in the office again, ever, I will staple their tongue, along with his, to the corkboard.

At my last job, prior to every shift, I had to talk to myself in soothing tones, as though I was preparing to push out a baby.

Contemplate these poolside beverages for too long and you could be handing in your notice. (Pic: Supplied)
Contemplate these poolside beverages for too long and you could be handing in your notice. (Pic: Supplied)

"Come on, you can do it, you can get through this, it's not that bad, just grit your teeth, breathe, breathe, breathe."

I got a lot of strange looks in the elevator.

At the two hour mark, I would say to myself, "OK, that's great, well done, you're a quarter of the way there. That's not so bad, is it? Almost time for a break. Wonder if the vending machine is working? They'd better have restocked the chocolate bars."

Self-talk isn't typically on the watch lists supervisors use to help them identify unhappy staff.

More common flags include rampant use of sick leave, frequent eye-rolling in team meetings and increased acts of aggression such as stapling colleagues' tongues to corkboards.

Habitual lateness can also be a sign that someone is about to walk, tardiness being interpreted as the expression of a worker's subconscious desire not to be there.

To be fair, though, some people face more substantial hurdles in their quest to get to work than others - children demanding to be dropped at school, daiquiri hangovers, the need to eat one's breakfast mindfully.

Traffic jams also create significant setbacks for just about everyone, and can always be relied upon to provide an excuse if your boss refuses to accept any of the above.

Can’t stand your job? You can always claim you were stuck in traffic — recent data reveals Brisbane drivers spend more than four days a year commuting. (Pic: Supplied)
Can’t stand your job? You can always claim you were stuck in traffic — recent data reveals Brisbane drivers spend more than four days a year commuting. (Pic: Supplied)

For instance, the latest data from GPS navigation device manufacturer TomTom showed Brisbane commuters spend more than four days a year stuck in the city's traffic - over and above the average 72 minute daily commute.

This suggests that the infrastructure designed to get us to work isn't working. Ironic, much?

But there is more than pricey public transport and an inadequate road network to blame. Other support services designed to deliver us to our destination are also deficient.

Take your nearest McDonalds drive-through. When you're hung-over, hungry, or just hideously behind schedule, being able to grab a Sausage McMuffin en route to the office really is the ant's pants.

So why can't they make drive-troughs for other things we really need when we're late or simply to face the day? Headache tablets? Ladder-resistant tights?
I'm open to suggestions.

Denise Cullen is a Brisbane writer.

@CullenDenise

Topics:  back to work christmas depression lifestyle

Driver blows five times legal limit during school pick up

Driver blows five times legal limit during school pick up

A DRIVER blew more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit during a school pick-up.

  • News

  • 30th Jan 2018 2:00 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Loft outlines game plan in fight for top job

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.

He spoke for the first time since he was issued a notice.

Teen left pregnant after allegedly raped by stepfather: court

He is charged with 15 offences.

M'boro racer's dream come true after claiming Aus title

RACING ON TOP: Blake Hancock won the Queensland Title at the SKAA Speedway Karts Australian Championships, held at the Maryborough Speedway on Saturday.

The M'boro racer won a major title at the SKAA Speedway Karts champs

Local Partners

Camel man, 71, labelled a 'petulant child' over assault

A 71-YEAR-OLD has been called a petulant child over his behaviour towards his former wife and her male friend.

Lotto winner dies after hitting jackpot

A lottery winner has died of cancer weeks after winning $1.24 million from a $10 ticket.

A carpenter who hit the lottery jackpot earlier this month has died

Ridiculous sex course teaching students about rape

The ‘consent matters’ course is tokenistic and won’t actually help change the dangerous culture on campus at Sydney Uni.

Students say Sydney Universities online consent course is not enough

Children testing your limits and theirs

LET ME GO: Navigating your child's growing independence, and their boundaries, can be a challenge.

Navigating your child's growing independence

Groupon slammed: ‘Waste of money’

Port Macquarie mother, Carly Randle, 33, says Groupon was a "waste" of time and money.

HUNDREDS of Groupon Australia consumers say they have been “ripped off”

Japanese secret we want to keep to ourselves

Delicious food. Relaxing hot springs.

German carmaker’s ‘disgusting’ tests on monkeys and humans

German officials demands inquiry into diesel fume tests on monkeys and people.

Humans and monkeys exposed to diesel fumes