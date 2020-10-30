BACK TO WORK: Youth and ex-ADF opportunity

A new federal government scholarship program will help ex-ADF personnel and youth get into the workforce. Photo: File

FRESH jobs opportunity knocks for young people and ex-military personnel on the Fraser Coast.

Busy at Work has partnered with the Federal Government to implement the Commonwealth Scholarship Program for Young Australians.

Regional Scholarship Co-ordinator Michelle Wainman said the program offered the opportunity for young people aged 15- 24 and ex ADF personnel to apply for a scholarship worth up to $5,000 a year to undertake a VET course that led into an occupation in demand.

The Fraser Coast is one of 10 regions across the nation selected for the program due to it's high unemployment rates.

Eligible fields on the Fraser Coast include health care, construction, arts, finance and insurance, beauty, first aid training, professional and technical services and sports.

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must be within the age bracket or an ex-ADF member who has exited the military in the past two years regardless of age.

They must not already be engaged in full-time work or school at the time of application, not have applied for a course or are intending to apply to study an approved course with a registered training provider that is not part of a traineeship or apprenticeship.

Local businesses will also have the opportunity to support job seekers by taking on an intern under the program.

This involves wage reimbursements of up to $3,000 for the 20-day internship and businesses will also receive a one-off payment of $1500 to cover costs.

The first round of applications is open and will close of December 5.

The second round of applications opens on January 29 and closes on March 12.

To apply for a scholarship or if you are a local business owner keen to get involved with hosting a local intern, please get in touch with Michelle Wainman at: michelle.wainman@busyatwork.com.au Mobile: 0438 791 633

You can view an extensive list of eligible occupations and find additional information by visiting: https://www.busyatwork.com.au/scholarship-program-for-young-australians/