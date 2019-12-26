Backlash over bride’s see-through dress
When it comes to bridal wear, there's no need to be constrained by tradition.
However, there's a great look, one that taps elegantly into current trends, then there's the outfit that misses the mark entirely.
A bride has sparked a backlash online after wearing a transparent dress on her wedding day revealing a pair of large "granny knickers" underneath.
A snap of the bridal party was recently shared to Reddit anonymously along with a question asking users: "Granny pants or diapers?"
The woman's bridal attire appears to be comprised of a lace crop top, complete with cap sleeves, paired with sheer lace trousers and a pair of white shorts underneath.
While her daring outfit might appeal to some, it seems many on Reddit were far from impressed - with more than a few saying the shorts looked like "granny knickers".
"I can see what she was going for but the execution is just horrible," said one user.
Another added: "Looks like she forgot to put her underskirt on. Yikes. Why would one want to parade around half naked in from of their entire family and INLs?
"That's unfortunate," said a third. "She looks great aside from those … shorts? Looking exactly like an adult diaper."
Another also commented the shorts failed, saying: "Oh my lord! That's horrible! "Totally looks like a pull-up diaper."
It's not the first time a wedding outfit has come under fire for being completely inappropriate.
Recently, a bride revealed how her mother-in-law turned up to her big day wearing a bridal gown and made no excuses for this whatsoever.
Making matters worse, she then tried to sell the cream and gold dress on Facebook Marketplace, describing her ensemble as: "Mother-of-groom dress and headpiece. Cream and gold stunning dress - paid a lot for it. Selling as won't wear again."
Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before her post was shared on a wedding-shaming Facebook group where users branded her "embarrassing" and "atrocious".
Inviting other users to criticise the gown, the person posting in the group wrote: "I saw this dress on buy and sell and thought interesting wedding dress.
"Then I saw the description … this was the MOTHER of the groom. Shaming the mother-of-the-groom for the dress."
One user on the thread said: "Bahahahahhaa! Okay that's seriously the most extra f***ing mother-of-the-groom dresses I've EVER seen. Ever. Period."
Another raged: "I was thinking how pretty the dress was, but not for a mother-of-the-groom lol. Stop mom!! You're embarrassing yourself."
Branding the whole thing "atrocious", a third replied: "Oh wow. Looks like she is marrying her son."
Meanwhile, another joked: "'Won't wear again' is an awfully bold assumption when there's such a strong possibility of scaring your son's wife off."
Part of this article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission