Backpack stolen from park within twenty minutes

A MACKAY man was at the park with his children and within twenty minutes his backpack was stolen.

Police said the 39-year-old tourist had wondered off to a different part of Anzac Park with his children when the theft happened.

He returned about twenty minutes later to find his black backpack containing his wallet with cash and credit cards, a waterbottle and clothing missing.

The crime happened between 8am and 8.20am on Wednesday.

Anyone with information that may help police investigations can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.