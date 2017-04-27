Backpack stolen from unlocked car at shopping centre

POLICE have urged people to remember to lock their cars after a man's backpack was stolen at a popular shopping centre.

It is believed a man parked at Maryborough's Aldi shopping centre on Alice St yesterday, and went into the shop without locking his car.

He returned to find that his backpack was taken from his unlocked car.

The incident occurred between 10 and 10.30am on April 26.

Police investigations continue, though anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the time is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police reminded drivers to lock their cars and secure their valuables.