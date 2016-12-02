34°
News

Backpacker tax passes Senate with a $100m string

2nd Dec 2016 7:43 AM
Malcolm Turnbull... win for farmers.
Malcolm Turnbull... win for farmers. Chris Ison ROK271016cpm7

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Federal Government has agreed to a Greens demand for $100 million in Landcare funding to get its 15% backpacker tax rate through Parliament.

The Turnbull Government has also agreed to scrap its plan to tax 95 per cent of backpackers' superannuation.

Instead, that rate will be set at 65 per cent.

Before the Senate vote, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the last-minute breakthrough was proof the Government was delivering on its promises.

"What that has done is provide security and assurance for farmers and many industries across Australia," he said.

"I want to thank [Greens leader] Richard Di Natale and the Greens for their support and also the continuing support in the Senate of Pauline Hanson's One Nation and of course, the Nick Xenophon team."

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Treasurer Scott Morrison both thanked the Greens for their support.

"We have the Greens making sure the cherries are picked at Young," Mr Joyce said.

Senator Di Natale said the outcome was a "commonsense victory for farmers" and the environment.

"We don't agree with this Government on many things, but in the end our responsibility in this place is to the community that we serve," Senator Di Natale said.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen said the Government had formed a "coalition of the unwilling" with the Greens and accused the Treasurer of "arrogance and incompetence".

"Scott Morrison is so determined not to give in to this side of the House that he has done a deal with the Greens, which is worse for the budget than a deal with us would have been," he said.

Farmers across the country had called on the Parliament to support a 15 per cent backpacker tax this week, to avoid the enforcement of a 32.5 per cent tax from the start of the new year.

More on this at ABC News

Topics:  backpackers backpacker tax farmers greens malcolm turnbull

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Hervey Bay development to attract seven new businesses

Hervey Bay development to attract seven new businesses

“The lots could suit showrooms, hardware stores, a car wash, outdoor sale, or even child care or medical centres.” - Century 21 real estate agent Linda Bland.

Jury fails to come to decision in molestation case

A jury could not reach a verdict in a recent case.

A jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Bros do yoga too: studio to host men's yoga workshop

HEAD STAND: Hervey Bay's Shannon Payne loves the benefits of yoga for his mental and physical health.

There are physical and mental benefits for men.

Precinct vote is done, now to make the earth move

Queensland Touch Football CEO Jamie O'Connor reiterated the organisation's support for the sports precinct.

THE motion is one thing; progress at the site would be far better.

Local Partners

Remembering boy who lost battle with cancer through walk

December 3 would have been Cooper Christensen's eighth birthday.

Are you thinking of getting a pet for Christmas?

Chalky is one of the many dogs available to be taken home for Christmas from the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre.

Have you thought about adopting?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'La La Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards with 12, closely followed by 'Moonlight' and 'Arrival', which each have 10.

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Price Upon...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tremon, River Heads 4655

House 4 2 Auction

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 $225,000

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!