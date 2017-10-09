30°
Backpackers belongings stolen from car

STOLEN: Two backpackers returned to their car to find their belongings stolen and a car window smashed.
Inge Hansen
by

TWO backpackers have had their possessions stolen after a person entered their car by smashing a window.

The men parked their Holden Commodore station wagon outside Southern Cross Circuit in Urangan from October 6-8.

Upon their return, the back passenger window was smashed and a large backpack containing clothing, Go Pro accessories, a Samsung laptop, car tools, food and a basketball was missing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333.

