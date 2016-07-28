Backpackers hailed as heroes after baby whale rescue

A whale calf has been reunited with its mum after it was rescued by backpackers on the Coast. (file pic).

TWO French backpackers have saved the life of a baby whale on the Sunshine Coast.

The ABC reported yesterday that a seven-metre whale calf had been rescued, refloated, and reunited with its mum by two backpackers at Noosa.

Two French backpackers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a whale calf on the Coast. Facebook: ABC Sunshine Coast

It is not confirmed how the whale calf became stuck, but the incident comes only days after a push to plan to scrap shark nets from Coast beaches during the whale migration season.

The calf was lucky to survive, after two humpback whales died yesterday in a separate incident off Fraser Island.

The two whales beached themselves in a shallow, narrow area of the Great Sandy Strait.