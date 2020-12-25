Backpacker’s outfit deemed ‘not acceptable’

An Italian backpacker says she was “embarrassed and offended” after being asked to leave a restaurant because of her outfit.

Martina Corradi was at the Bondi restaurant with her boyfriend on Thursday when she says a staff member asked her to leave.

She posted on the Bondi Local Loop Facebook page to ask what people thought of the outfit and if it was inappropriate.

"I just want an opinion from outside Even because I felt very embarrassed and offended at the same time," she posted.

"We did the sign in and we took a sit at the terrace outside, under the sun. The waitress as soon as I took a sit she said that I'm not well dressed and this is not acceptable to stay in a place like that.

"Me and my boyfriend we looked at her and we didn't know what to say. We were shocked!"

She says the manager then came and told her the outfit was inappropriate.

"And I was dressed like that because we went to (Bondi Icebergs) for lunch (a fine Dining)," she posted.

Is this outfit OK?

Most people thought the outfit was OK.

"I just want an opinion. I don't know, maybe I'm crazy."

Most people seemed to agree there was nothing wrong with the outfit.

One woman wrote: "Nope you look just fine - ESPECIALLY for the context of Bondi beach restaurant!! And its dumb if people are offended by a little boob flesh showing, if you were flat would they then be ok with this look?? I hate having to be conscious just because my breasts look great

Another woman wrote: "The top looks like a bra sorry I hope I'm not insulting It's just I've had undergarments that look like it. I've also had tops that looked like lingerie."

One man joked the problem was she was actually overdressed.

One woman said: "Ridic, you look great - it would be inappropriate for the office but not restaurant by the beach."

Another wrote: "Not offensive at all. Just ridiculous. You look so beautiful."

Someone else said: "You are gorgeous. The top looks a bit like lingerie and your midriff is showing. In restaurants this can be against their dress code."

Originally published as Backpacker's outfit deemed 'not acceptable'