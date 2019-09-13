Backstreet Boys to tour Australia

Backstreet's back, alright, with the world's biggest-selling "boy band" confirming they will bring their DNA World tour to Australian arenas in May next year.

The Backstreet Boys, now a man band, accidentally leaked the details of the concerts in Australia and New Zealand on their website earlier this week ahead of the official announcement.

Their first shows here in five years will kick off at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on May 20 followed by Qudos Bank Arena on May 22, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on May 26 and RAC Arena in Perth on May 30.

Since the harmonic five AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson launched in the mid 1990s golden era for r&b flavoured pop, they are one of the few acts to not only maintain their fanbase but remain one of the biggest groups on the planet.

Enduring hits from Everybody (Backstreet's back), I Want It That Way, As Long As You Love Me through to last year's Don't Go Breaking My Heart have propelled the vocal group to the top of the charts worldwide and sell more than 100 million albums.

They released their ninth studio album DNA in January this year, reaching No. 1 on the US charts and peaking at No. 5 in Australia.

Their DNA collaborators included producer Stuart Crichton, who has worked with Conrad Sewell, Kygo and Kesha, and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes, who co-wrote the single Chances.

Backstreet Boys recently teamed up with revered dance producer Steve Aoki on the emotional ballad Let It Be Me.

After wrapping up their 80-show residency in Las Vegas in May they kicked off their world tour in Europe and wrap the American leg this weekend before heading to Japan.

There are two pre-sales for the Australian shows kicking off with Optus Perks from September 17 with My Live Nation members able to buy tickets from September 19.

General tickets will be on sale from noon on September 23.

