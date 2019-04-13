Bad choice, rotten luck make for nightmare ciggie run

Benjamin John Flanders was caught driving nearly four times the legal alcohol limit when he drove to get smokes.

Benjamin John Flanders was caught driving nearly four times the legal alcohol limit when he drove to get smokes.

A WARANA man's day went from bad to worse when police caught him drink driving as he pulled in and they fuelled up at a BP service station.

Benjamin John Flanders admitted to police he had drank about 12 cans of beer at home before he drove around the corner to buy cigarettes on March 28 this year.

Officers asked he provide a breath sample, which returned a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.196.

Flanders pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving under the influence of liquor.

Flanders had been dealt with in court for a similar offence in 2009.

He told the magistrate on this occasion he "wasn't having a good day", but had no excuse for his "silly" decision.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told Flanders he could do one of two things - "give up smoking or walk", to which he replied he would do both.

Flanders was fined $1200 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for 11 months.