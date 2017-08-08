'Bad gardener' busted with 90 marijuana plants

A RECOVERING drug addict, who grew 90 marijuana plants in his back shed, claims he was no green thumb.

Martin Ralph Moore, 52, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court yesterday to drug production and possession charges.

This is after the Torbanlea resident was busted with a massive hydroponic set-up.

Annie Perets

The court heard a search of the property in 2011 uncovered the set-up, 1kg of loose marijuana leaf and 51 marijuana seedlings and other drug-related items.

Moore was said to have told police "you got me" as they arrived at his front door and began pointing them to where he was growing the plants.

Insisting the massive crop was for his personal use, Moore told the court yesterday the reason he had so many plants was because they kept "dying".

"I was good at watering them but not mixing the soil," Moore said.

"It would go brown then take a week to fix, and some would die."

Crown Prosecutor Matt Le Grand said that the large quantity of marijuana seized was enough to have been used for commercial purposes.

Judge Greg Koppenol described Moore's hydroponic set-up, which featured a lighting and watering system, as "semi-sophisticated."

He accepted the crops were for personal use, but would not take their quality into consideration when sentencing.

"You do not get a discount for being a hopeless gardener," Judge Koppenol said.

"Because of the effect cannabis has on people of all ages, a significant penalty is generally imposed."

The court heard Moore was exposed to drugs from an early age which made him a regular user.

He had since moved to Brisbane and kicked the habit.

Moore was sentenced to 15-months in jail but was allowed immediate parole.